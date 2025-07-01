Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Hyundai Motor India has achieved total monthly sales of 60,924 units (domestic: 44,024 units + exports: 16,900 units) in June 2025. Also, the total sales for the Apr-Jun quarter FY2026 were reported at 1,80,399 units (domestic: 1,32,259 units + exports: 48,140 units). With the increased focus on exports, HMIL's export contribution reached 26.7% to its total sales in Q1 of FY2026.

