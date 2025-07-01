Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor India has achieved total monthly sales of 60,924 units (domestic: 44,024 units + exports: 16,900 units) in June 2025. Also, the total sales for the Apr-Jun quarter FY2026 were reported at 1,80,399 units (domestic: 1,32,259 units + exports: 48,140 units). With the increased focus on exports, HMIL's export contribution reached 26.7% to its total sales in Q1 of FY2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

GST collection gains around 6% in June-25

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2020 unchanged at 8.05%

Domestic natural gas price fixed at $6.89 per mmbtu for July

Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy 2025

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story