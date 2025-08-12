Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Lupin has announced a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Sandoz Group AG (Sandoz) to market and commercialize its biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will handle commercialization of the biosimilar across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and managing regulatory submissions. In most designated markets, Sandoz will have exclusive marketing rights, while in France, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the rights will be semi-exclusive.

Additionally, through a separate agreement, Sandoz will acquire sole commercialization rights for Lupins biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada, with Lupin continuing to manage manufacturing and regulatory filings.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR), and Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV). Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin, said, We are delighted to partner with Sandoz for the launch and commercialization of ranibizumab in multiple markets globally. This partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients.