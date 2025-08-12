Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Lupin has announced a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Sandoz Group AG (Sandoz) to market and commercialize its biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.Under the agreement, Sandoz will handle commercialization of the biosimilar across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and managing regulatory submissions. In most designated markets, Sandoz will have exclusive marketing rights, while in France, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the rights will be semi-exclusive.
Additionally, through a separate agreement, Sandoz will acquire sole commercialization rights for Lupins biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada, with Lupin continuing to manage manufacturing and regulatory filings.
Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR), and Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV).
Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin, said, We are delighted to partner with Sandoz for the launch and commercialization of ranibizumab in multiple markets globally. This partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients.
Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter rose 0.45% to Rs 1,955 on the BSE.
