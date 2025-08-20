Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension in US market

Lupin launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension in US market

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin announced the launch of Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg in the United States, following approval received by its alliance partner, NATCO Pharma, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to an exchange filing, NATCO holds exclusive first-to-file status for the product and will benefit from 180-day generic drug exclusivity. The product is the bioequivalent to Tracleer Tablets for Oral Suspension, marketed by Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Bosentan is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) in pediatric patients aged 3 years and older with idiopathic or congenital PAH to improve pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), which is expected to result in an improvement in exercise ability.

As per IQVIA MAT data for June 2025, Bosentan Tablets (RLD Tracleer) had estimated annual sales of approximately $10 million in the US market.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lupin declined 0.61% to Rs 1,956.50 on the BSE, while shares of Natco Pharma slipped 0.82% to Rs 885.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oracle Financial Services Software allots 8,569 equity shares under OFSS Stock Plan

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Centum Electronics enters into MoU with Bharat Electronics

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story