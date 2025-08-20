Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 85126 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21645 shares. The stock slipped 3.71% to Rs.1,049.80. Volumes stood at 17800 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd saw volume of 346.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 141.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.01% to Rs.50.65. Volumes stood at 619.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 31502 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13377 shares. The stock increased 5.95% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 18274 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 32286 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13896 shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.372.00. Volumes stood at 5140 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd notched up volume of 62085 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28956 shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.4,701.10. Volumes stood at 52161 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

