Oracle Financial Services Software allots 8,569 equity shares under OFSS Stock Plan

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software has allotted 8,569 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 434,557,635/- divided into 86,911,527 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

