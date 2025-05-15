Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India declined 75.65% to Rs 46.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4345.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.13% to Rs 673.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1205.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 18915.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16334.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content