Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 75.65% to Rs 46.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4345.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.13% to Rs 673.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1205.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 18915.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16334.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5017.294345.0018915.1416334.926.7110.389.7711.93478.38519.472156.472148.24341.69404.371664.251694.4246.53191.09673.711205.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News