Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 75.65% to Rs 46.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 5017.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4345.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.13% to Rs 673.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1205.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 18915.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16334.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5017.294345.00 15 18915.1416334.92 16 OPM %6.7110.38 -9.7711.93 - PBDT478.38519.47 -8 2156.472148.24 0 PBT341.69404.37 -16 1664.251694.42 -2 NP46.53191.09 -76 673.711205.92 -44

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

