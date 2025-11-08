Pakka reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.30% to Rs 76.32 crore

Net loss of Pakka reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.30% to Rs 76.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.76.32111.092.2518.432.1422.04-2.0218.03-2.1116.88

