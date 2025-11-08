Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 56.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 318.19 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 56.94% to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 318.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.318.19231.3058.2157.8267.5443.6762.3639.7446.4429.59

