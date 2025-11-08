THDC India consolidated net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.63% to Rs 1634.18 crore

Net profit of THDC India rose 69.49% to Rs 454.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 132.63% to Rs 1634.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1634.18702.4761.0660.64769.69368.71557.78318.04454.15267.95

