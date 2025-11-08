Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 26.85 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 8.21% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.8528.2115.4610.992.792.802.392.432.242.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News