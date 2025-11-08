Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.19% to Rs 445.37 crore

Net loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 445.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.445.37525.14-0.824.48-20.9822.55-43.779.16-33.384.89

