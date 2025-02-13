Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Warren Tea reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales014.37 -100 OPM %0-89.98 -PBDT1.62-13.56 LP PBT1.53-14.16 LP NP2.37-13.08 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

