M&M gains on tieup with Brazilian firm to Bring C-390 Millennium to India

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.14% to Rs 3637.30 after the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Brazil's Embraer Defense & Security to introduce the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft to India.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi alongside the inauguration of Embraers national office in Aerocity. It follows a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2024 at the Brazilian Embassy in New Delhi.

The partnership aims to advance the C-390 Millennium for the Indian Air Forces Medium Transport Aircraft programme. Both companies will collaborate with Indias aerospace ecosystem to explore local manufacturing, assembly, supply chain and maintenance opportunities.

Mahindra and Embraer plan to position India as a regional hub for the C-390 Millennium, catering to domestic and international requirements.

Embraer Defense & Security President and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and deepens India-Brazil ties.

Mahindra Group Executive Board member Vinod Sahay said the collaboration aligns with Indias Make in India vision and supports the countrys defence self-reliance goals.

The C-390 Millennium can carry up to 26 tonnes of payload and reach speeds of 470 knots. It can perform multiple missions, including cargo and troop transport, air-to-air refuelling, medical evacuation and humanitarian operations. The aircraft operates even on unpaved runways and has recorded a mission completion rate of over 99%.

The C-390 is already in service with the air forces of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, and several others.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

M&M's standalone net profit surged 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,612.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 26.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,083.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

