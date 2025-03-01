Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M&M total sales rises 15% YoY to 83,702 units in February 2024

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
The auto major's overall auto sales grew by 14.78% to 83,702 vehicles sold in February 2025 as against 72,923 vehicles sold in February 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales slipped 2.02% in February 2025 compared to 85,432 units sold in January 2024.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 50,420 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 19% YoY and overall, 52,386 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 1,381 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in February 2025, up 23% from 1,125 units sold in February 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 4% YoY to 6,395 units in February 2025.

Total exports for the month stood at 3,061 vehicles, registering a growth of 99% on YoY basis.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50,420, a growth of 19% and 83,702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.

Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during February 2025 was at 25,527 units, up 18% from 21,672 units in February 2024.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 19% to 23,880 units in February 2025, compared to 20,121units sold in February 2024. Tractor exports rose 6% to 1,647 units in February 2025, compared to 1,551 units during the same period last year.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 23,880 tractors in the domestic market during February 2025, a growth of 19% over last year. After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favorable weather conditions. An increase in the agricredit limit, continued government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward. In the export market, we have sold 1,647 tractors, at a growth of 6% over last year.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter tumbled 5.21% to end at Rs 2,584 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

