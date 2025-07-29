Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1039.94 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 38.51% to Rs 93.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1039.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 907.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1039.94907.869.689.66124.6481.58115.9375.0693.2667.33

