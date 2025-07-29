Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 1378.58 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 3.84% to Rs 165.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 1378.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1145.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

