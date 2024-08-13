Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 98.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 50.22 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 98.03% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 50.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.2240.46 24 OPM %13.088.33 -PBDT6.723.59 87 PBT5.422.68 102 NP4.022.03 98

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

