Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 98.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 50.22 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 98.03% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 50.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.2240.4613.088.336.723.595.422.684.022.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp