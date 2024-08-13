Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 5.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 93.74 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 5.35% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 93.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.74108.10 -13 OPM %19.9617.73 -PBDT18.0119.18 -6 PBT17.5318.63 -6 NP13.0913.83 -5
