Macro International standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Macro International rose 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 257.14% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3800.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 589.50% to Rs 23.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

