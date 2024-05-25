Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macro International standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Macro International standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 257.14% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net profit of Macro International rose 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 257.14% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3800.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 589.50% to Rs 23.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.253.43 257 23.653.43 590 OPM %4.730.87 -4.65-3.79 - PBDT0.580.12 383 1.110.05 2120 PBT0.560.12 367 1.080.04 2600 NP0.560.10 460 0.780.02 3800

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

