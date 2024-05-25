Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alexander Stamps &amp; Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 0.360.55 -35 OPM %-53.8513.33 --19.440 - PBDT-0.070.02 PL -0.070 0 PBT-0.080.01 PL -0.10-0.02 -400 NP-0.080.01 PL -0.10-0.02 -400

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

