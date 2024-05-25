Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 66.53% to Rs 109.99 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 32.21% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.53% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.35% to Rs 32.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 361.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales109.9966.05 67 361.94327.74 10 OPM %14.9718.49 -15.3813.79 - PBDT10.9011.18 -3 52.1449.27 6 PBT9.029.18 -2 44.3441.08 8 NP7.845.93 32 32.2730.06 7

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

