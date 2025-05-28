Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation declined 96.83% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.05% to Rs 13.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 13.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

