Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation declined 96.83% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.05% to Rs 13.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 13.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.663.18 78 13.199.70 36 OPM %47.17-342.77 -8.72-109.07 - PBDT3.94-6.06 LP 14.008.90 57 PBT3.91-6.09 LP 13.878.77 58 NP3.98125.70 -97 13.62136.82 -90

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

