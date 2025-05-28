Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2383.33% to Rs 20.86 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2383.33% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 627.96% to Rs 30.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.860.8430.724.221.1019.050.46-5.920.230.290.160.060.210.280.120.020.180.280.080.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News