Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.95% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 61.90% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.95% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

