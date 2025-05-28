Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 59.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 114.50 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 59.80% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 114.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.41% to Rs 27.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 123.22% to Rs 536.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

