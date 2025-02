Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 25.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.76% to Rs 147.26 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 25.07% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.76% to Rs 147.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.147.2687.7810.3218.478.2311.013.647.032.693.59

