Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 45.75% to Rs 158.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 4104.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2595.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4104.922595.038.1910.89285.09208.67220.27153.51158.75108.92

