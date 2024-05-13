Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

May 13 2024
Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 145.68 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 94.31% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 145.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.00% to Rs 24.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 816.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales145.68233.83 -38 816.95982.05 -17 OPM %9.6019.13 -11.8221.36 - PBDT14.8140.84 -64 81.29198.54 -59 PBT7.7034.04 -77 52.27176.16 -70 NP1.3824.27 -94 24.84124.20 -80

