V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 668.60 crore

Net Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 668.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 96.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 2785.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2464.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales668.60593.91 13 2785.602464.84 13 OPM %6.023.86 -7.6510.91 - PBDT8.75-3.16 LP 91.63166.97 -45 PBT-51.99-51.57 -1 -130.50-13.01 -903 NP-38.92-36.96 -5 -96.76-7.85 -1133

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

