Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 37.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.73% to Rs 43.14 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 37.68% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.73% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.1435.1517.2016.107.655.926.504.844.863.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News