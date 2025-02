Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 29.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.57% to Rs 44.00 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 29.48% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.57% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.0075.304.663.272.432.821.642.281.221.73

