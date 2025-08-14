Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.61% to Rs 89.74 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres rose 4.38% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.89.7476.3014.9719.3813.8412.4312.7511.599.308.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News