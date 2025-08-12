Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.27%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% drop in NIFTY and a 18.18% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1354.4, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24611.85. The Sensex is at 80661.84, up 0.07%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 8.23% in last one month.