Praj Inds hits 52-week low after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Praj Industries declined 6.71% to Rs 415.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 93.7% to Rs 5.34 crore on 8.4% fall in net sales to Rs 640.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 91% YoY to Rs 9.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA fell 65.9% to Rs 31.4 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 92 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted 826 bps to 4.90% in Q1 FY26 from 13.16% in Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from bio-energy declined 24.1% YoY to Rs 382.6 crore, while revenue from engineering increased 28.9% YoY to Rs 183.3 crore, and revenue from hipurity jumped 41.1% YoY to Rs 74.2 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Order intake stood at Rs 795 crore in Q1 FY26, down 10.47% compared with Rs 888 crore in Q1 FY25. Ashish Gaikwad, MD, Praj Industries said, A cautious approach among participants in the domestic ethanol market, following the achievement of the 20% EBP target and pending new blending mandates, influenced performance in Q1FY26. Additionally, the current geo-political environment and uncertainty regarding US tariff policies have delayed capital expenditure decisions. Despite these challenges, our core fundamentals remain strong, our growth vectors are intact, and therefore we are committed to our long-term growth aspirations. Praj Industries is a globally recognized biotechnology and engineering company offering sustainable solutions across bio-energy, water purification, process equipment, breweries, and wastewater treatment.