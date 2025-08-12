NTPC Ltd up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 18.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34610.35, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 341.35, up 1.2% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 18.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 16.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.