Mahanagar Gas rises as Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 252 crore; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Shares of Mahanagar Gas added 3.24% to Rs 1,417.70 due to impressive performance.

On a standalone basis, Mahanagar Gass net profit rose 11.90% to Rs 252.19 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 225.37 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations gained 5.70% to Rs 2,039 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. PBT rallied 21.87% to Rs 339.08 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's standalone net profit declined 4.83% while revenue from operations advanced 18.61% in Q4 FY25. PBT tumbled 5.02% YoY.

EBIDTA declined by 18.06% YoY to Rs 1,509.78 crore during the period under review. EBIDTA margin for Q4 FY25 was 21.81% as against 29.51% in Q4 FY24.

Total sales volume for the March25 quarter was 1,479.09 SCM million, 11.97% YoY. For the period under review, CNG sales volume added up to 1,050.37 SCM million (up 10.78% YoY) and PNG sales aggregated to 202.20 SCM million (up 6.24% YoY).

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. This is in addition to the Rs 12 interim dividend declared in January, taking the total dividend for FY25 to Rs 30 per share.

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

