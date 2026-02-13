Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 30.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 30.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 22.57% to Rs 1090.29 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 30.52% to Rs 242.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 1090.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1408.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1090.291408.11 -23 OPM %13.6719.59 -PBDT348.22277.03 26 PBT319.46251.75 27 NP242.86186.07 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 96.62% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story