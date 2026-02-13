Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.67% to Rs 22.29 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.67% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.2931.25 -29 OPM %17.9513.34 -PBDT3.763.66 3 PBT2.092.29 -9 NP1.401.48 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content