India and EU remain committed to conclude FTA by end of 2025

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Brussels from 26-28 October 2025 and had productive and meaningful engagements with Maro efčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and his team on outstanding issues related to the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude the India-EU FTA by the end of 2025, following the clear direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen during the College of Commissioners visit to New Delhi in February 2025. The engagement focused on achieving a mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable trade agreement, reflecting the depth of political trust and the strategic ties between India and the European Union, and at the same time respecting each other's sensitivities and priorities.

