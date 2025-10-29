Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery surges 9.6% after robust Q2 results

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery surges 9.6% after robust Q2 results

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery soared 12.20% to Rs 1010.50 after the company delivered a strong performance for the September 2025 quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in Q2 FY26, up 101.77% from Rs 5.09 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit surged 93.3% from Rs 5.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 46.44 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp 102.35% rise from Rs 22.95 crore in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 70.1% from Rs 27.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 99.13% YoY to Rs 13.74 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6.91 crore in Q2 FY25 and up 92.4% sequentially from Rs 7.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses were Rs 33.99 crore in Q2 FY26, up 110.6% YoY from Rs 16.15 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee expenses increased to Rs 0.74 crore from Rs 0.50 crore a year earlier.

Total tax expense came in at Rs 3.47 crore compared with Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company said that the festive season from September 20, 2025 to October 23, 2025 recorded strong performance at SIS stores and exclusive brand stores.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is in the retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by PN Gadgil & Sons. As on date of results, the company had 33 Shop in Shop (SIS) stores with P. N. Gadgil & Sons, 51 other entity SIS stores and 21 exclusive brand stores.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

