Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 778.83 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 11.27% to Rs 73.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 778.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 127.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 2780.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2704.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

778.83800.192780.852704.6026.2423.4220.7818.98194.28195.14558.54496.13102.41109.10192.53159.5273.0882.36127.59115.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News