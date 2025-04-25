Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 127.05 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 60.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 127.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 216.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 465.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales127.05106.52 19 465.03370.01 26 OPM %-38.49-14.63 --38.56-7.81 - PBDT-55.40-5.97 -828 -192.57-10.56 -1724 PBT-63.47-8.62 -636 -217.05-20.04 -983 NP-60.88-8.46 -620 -216.09-20.21 -969

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

