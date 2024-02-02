Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 634.82 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 634.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 602.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.634.82602.1716.5615.0791.8473.666.301.3311.65-11.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel