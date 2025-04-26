Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.96% to Rs 426.65 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 23.65% to Rs 32.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.96% to Rs 426.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.14% to Rs 114.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 1431.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1202.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

426.65313.801431.631202.9112.2313.3013.0113.4151.5141.33182.39158.3343.8534.75154.70134.1432.3626.17114.7499.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News