Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 35.96% to Rs 426.65 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 23.65% to Rs 32.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.96% to Rs 426.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.14% to Rs 114.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 1431.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1202.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales426.65313.80 36 1431.631202.91 19 OPM %12.2313.30 -13.0113.41 - PBDT51.5141.33 25 182.39158.33 15 PBT43.8534.75 26 154.70134.14 15 NP32.3626.17 24 114.7499.65 15

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

