360 ONE WAM allots 95,959 equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 95,959 equity shares under ESOS on 23 June 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,41,42,748/- comprising of 40,41,42,748 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,42,38,707/- comprising of 40,42,38,707 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News