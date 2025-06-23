Vaibhav Global allots 42,196 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global has allotted 42,196 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 23rd June, 2025 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the Company.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,32,63,018 consisting of 16,66,31,509 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

