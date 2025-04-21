Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 1569.51 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 1569.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1450.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 6104.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5505.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1569.511450.76 8 6104.835505.97 11 OPM %4.953.90 -4.654.16 - PBDT59.3242.06 41 218.66178.78 22 PBT0.93-9.22 LP -7.66-30.21 75 NP-6.75-12.85 47 -35.85-54.74 35

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

