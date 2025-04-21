Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 21.43% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.33% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1704.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1244.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales468.78335.90 40 1704.571244.16 37 OPM %17.0815.45 -15.9114.55 - PBDT64.6569.34 -7 242.12178.12 36 PBT42.1953.74 -21 161.60119.39 35 NP36.1446.00 -21 122.2989.70 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

INR extends rally amid surge in equities; Weak dollar supports

Shilchar Technologies hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 121% YoY to Rs 55 cr

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story