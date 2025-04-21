Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 21.43% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.33% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1704.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1244.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

