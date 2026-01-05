Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 1.8%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17266, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.87% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28803.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.06 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17320, up 1.8% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 46.87% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.