Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 152.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 293.23 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reported to Rs 152.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 293.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 227.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 1186.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1272.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales293.23308.46 -5 1186.791272.02 -7 OPM %-23.6343.72 -20.1843.36 - PBDT-195.918.99 PL -272.3037.72 PL PBT-203.700.61 PL -304.584.84 PL NP-152.081.12 PL -227.943.60 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

